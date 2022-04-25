Activist Cat Rock urges Just Eat shareholders to oust finance boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

Activist Cat Rock urges Just Eat shareholders to oust finance boss

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 9:07 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 9:58 am
Just Eat has come under pressure from activist investor Cat Rock Capital (Peter Byrne/PA)
Just Eat has come under pressure from activist investor Cat Rock Capital (Peter Byrne/PA)

One of Just Eat Takeaway.com’s biggest shareholders has urged other investors to remove the firm’s finance boss and several supervisory board members at its annual meeting next week.

Cat Rock Capital, which owns an almost 7% stake in the company, has long called for a shake-up of the takeaway delivery specialist but has made new demands after a weaker-than-expected trading update last week.

Just Eat also said last week that it is looking to sell its US arm Grubhub, less than two years after agreeing to buy the operation in a £5.75 billion deal.

In a new statement, Cat Rock said the firm made a “mistake” by buying Grubhub and must change its leadership team to help “rebuild its credibility”.

The activist investor, which first took a stake in the company in 2017, said it will vote against the re-election of finance chief Brent Wissink and most of the group’s supervisory board, including chairman Adriaan Nuhn, at the annual general meeting on May 4.

In an open letter, Cat Rock founder Alex Captain wrote that the chief financial officer (CFO) and supervisory board “have overseen a catastrophic destruction of equity value in the past two years”.

Shares in the company have dropped in value by around three-quarters over the period, despite an increase in demand for rapid deliveries during the pandemic.

Mr Captain added: “We have been Just Eat shareholders for close to five years and are deeply committed to the company’s long-term success.

“We believe Just Eat’s equity value has decoupled from its fundamentals because of a complete loss of trust in the management and supervisory boards’ capital allocation and financial management.

“Just Eat needs a new CFO to restore credibility with the capital markets and a new supervisory board to quickly refocus the business on Europe, use the proceeds of divestitures to strengthen Just Eat’s capitalisation, and actively evaluate other strategic options.”

Fellow investor Lucerne Capital has also said it plans to vote against Mr Wissink’s re-election next week.

A Just Eat spokeswoman said: “Just Eat Takeaway.com’s management shares investor disappointment in the recent share price performance of the company.

“However, the actions we are taking, including in relation to Grubhub, are intended to create significant shareholder value.

“We believe that Cat Rock’s proposal to remove key supervisory and management board members, would be both value destructive and destabilising.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]