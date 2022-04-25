Facebook parent firm Meta to open first physical retail store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

Facebook parent firm Meta to open first physical retail store

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 4:43 pm
The planned Meta Store (Meta/PA)
Facebook parent company Meta has announced plans to open its first physical retail store, which will open in May on the company’s campus in Burlingame, California.

The store, which is due to open on May 9, will be used to offer product demos of the tech giant’s growing range of gadgets – including its Portal smart home hubs, Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses and Quest 2 virtual reality headsets – and for purchasing some devices and accessories.

The move sees the company follow a number of other tech firms over the years, including the likes of Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Samsung, by branching out into its own-brand physical retail space to showcase its range of products and services.

Alongside the store, Meta confirmed it was also adding a new shopping tab to the meta.com website to provide a dedicated place to shop all the company’s hardware products online.

Martin Gilliard, head of Meta Store, said the aim of the retail space was to allow people to “experience the technology” and as a result “gain a better appreciation for it”.

The technology giant, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, said it hoped the store would help people better understand the metaverse and how they could connect to it.

The metaverse is the name given to online spaces where people using virtual reality headsets access games, but they can also meet others for work and social experiences.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has previously declared the metaverse as the future of online connectivity, rebranding Facebook and its other services under the name Meta last year as part of plans to become a “metaverse company”.

“The Meta Store is going to help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the metaverse in the future,” Mr Gilliard added.

“We’re not selling the metaverse in our store, but hopefully people will come in and walk out knowing a little bit more about how our products will help connect them to it.”

