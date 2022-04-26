Grant Shapps urges airlines to ‘get reliability back’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

Grant Shapps urges airlines to ‘get reliability back’

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 12:03 pm
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has urged airlines to ‘get reliability back into the system again’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has urged airlines to ‘get reliability back into the system again’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has urged airlines to “get reliability back into the system again”.

He made the comment as passengers have suffered major disruption in recent weeks.

Travellers have faced long queues at airports such as Birmingham, Heathrow and Manchester.

British Airways continues to cancel around 100 daily flights due to staff shortages.

EasyJet cancelled hundreds of flights in the run-up to Easter.

Heathrow passengers
Passengers queueing to check in bags in departures at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Shapps said airlines “underestimated how much demand there will be”, and a rise in coronavirus cases “would have caused problems” with “a lot of people” off work.

He told Times Radio: “I am concerned and I’m going to be meeting with some of the airlines who have been routinely cancelling.

“I’m sure it’s in their interest as it is (for) the travelling public to see them get their schedules back together, and I’m meeting with them this week to understand their plans to bring the schedules back together.

“We need to get reliability back into the system again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]