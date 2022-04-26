Rail workers’ fury at suggestion they should have ‘worked harder at school’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Rail workers’ fury at suggestion they should have ‘worked harder at school’

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 2:27 pm
Rail workers voting on strikes over pay were angered after a communications boss suggested they ‘should have probably worked harder at school’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rail workers voting on strikes over pay were angered after a communications boss suggested they “should have probably worked harder at school”.

Network Rail’s Nicky Hughes, head of communications for Network Rail’s Wales and western region, sparked a furious response after she made the comment while defending the high pay of senior leaders.

In a message on the state-owned rail infrastructure company’s internal social media platform, Ms Hughes wrote that all businesses “compete for managers” and “pay accordingly”.

She added: “It’s a lesson to those of us who should have probably worked harder at school.”

Ms Hughes later issued an apology, saying she was “so sorry” her comment had “caused such offence”, adding: “I absolutely was referring to myself”.

Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association general secretary Manuel Cortes claimed the “foolish post” shows “how desperately out of touch the company’s fat cats really are”.

He went on: “It’s insulting to suggest that workers should’ve worked harder in school, rather than acknowledging the very real cost-of-living problems people suffer when their pay fails to keep up with inflation.”

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch described Ms Hughes’ post as “a desperate and futile attempt by Network Rail to dissuade our railway members from voting in this upcoming strike ballot”.

A Network Rail spokesman said her comments were “misconstrued” and she was “referring to her own experiences”.

More than 40,000 RMT members across Network Rail and train operators are being asked to vote on whether to strike in disputes over jobs and pay.

A yes vote could lead to the biggest rail strike in modern history, according to the union.

The RMT said Network Rail is planning to cut at least 2,500 safety-critical maintenance jobs as part of a £2 billion reduction in spending, while workers at train operators have been subject to pay freezes and changes to their terms and conditions.

The ballot closes on May 24, so strike action could begin in June.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines – who earns an annual package worth up to £590,000 – wrote to staff explaining that his salary is “considerably less” than his predecessor, Mark Carne, and “the number of very high earners has been reducing every year for the last few years”.

He added: “Industrial action makes the future more unstable. It doesn’t protect jobs, it undermines them. That’s why I would encourage you not to vote for it.”

Tim Shoveller, the organisation’s regional director, said: “Our railway has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and even as passenger numbers start to recover, we know travel habits and passenger demand have changed and the industry has to change too.

“We cannot keep relying on government handouts, and so we must work together with train operators and our trade unions to save millions of pounds and deliver a more efficient railway.”

