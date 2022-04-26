One in four Britons gambling online, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

One in four Britons gambling online, figures show

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 4:03 pm
Online gambling is now at its highest ever rate, figures show (PA Wire/ Dominic Lipinski)
Online gambling is now at its highest ever rate, figures show (PA Wire/ Dominic Lipinski)

Online gambling is at its highest ever rate in the UK, with one in four Britons making wagers, according to the Gambling Commission.

Figures released on Tuesday said 25.7% of 4,018 people aged 16 or over surveyed had gambled online in the past four weeks, up from 23.8% over the same period in the previous year and up from 18.5% in the previous five years.

The survey, which asked respondents about gambling on four occasions between June 2021 and March 2022, also showed 43% had gambled in general in the previous four weeks, which was a drop from the pre-pandemic participation rates of 47% in March 2020.

Coronavirus – Fri Aug 28, 2020
Gambling participation rates are almost back to pre-pandemic levels (Ben Birchall/PA)

Analysis of the Gambling Commission’s data by the UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT) shows that the biggest increase in overall gambling was within the 16-24 age group.

Their analysis shows that in the year to March 2022, 34.7% of 16 to 24-year-olds surveyed had gambled in the past four weeks, an increase of 5% compared to 29.7% of the same age group last year.

Another age group which has risen above pre-pandemic gambling rates is the 55 to 64-year-olds, rising from 48.7% in March 2020 to 49.8% in March 2022. They also show the highest increase in online gambling.

The most popular form of online gambling was sports betting, in particular football, outside of the National Lottery and other lotteries.

UKAT’s analysis of the data also revealed that the rate of those in the moderate risk of addiction category has also risen, with women at moderate risk of addiction jumping from 0.4% in March 2021 to 0.9% this year.

Millers Bank File Photo
The Gambling Commission suggests the increase in in-person gambling is driven by a return to sports betting, horse betting, bingo and fruit and slot machines post-pandemic (Alan Crowhurst/PA)

The Gambling Commission’s report also reveals that in-person gambling rates have increased again by 3% from last year, indicating signs of recovery since the pandemic.

The commission suggested the increase in in-person gambling was driven by a return to sports betting, horse betting, bingo and fruit and slot machines post-pandemic.

Nuno Albuquerque, consultant treatment lead at UKAT, said: “What today’s report shows us is that as gambling participation rates rise, so does the rate of those at moderate risk of gambling addiction. Clearly, for a lot of people, gambling isn’t a harmless hobby. We see the damage gambling does to people’s lives.

“Online gambling in particular is dangerous as it is too easy and discreet to participate in. We join the chorus of voices who say that this country’s gambling laws are in urgent need of reform. Bigger conversations are necessary especially around affordability checks and a complete ban of gambling advertisements.

“We believe the Government’s white paper is in its final stages and we are keen to see what comes of it.”

The UK Addiction Treatment Group offers 24/7 confidential support for gambling addiction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal