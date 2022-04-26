Elon Musk urged to ‘clean up’ Twitter’s digital town square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Elon Musk urged to ‘clean up’ Twitter’s digital town square

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 4:17 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 9:37 pm
Elon Musk (AP)
Elon Musk (AP)

Elon Musk must take down the “coordinated armies of bot accounts” on Twitter that disrupt genuine debate if he truly wants to make the platform about free speech, the chair of the Joint Committee on the draft Online Safety Bill has said.

Tory MP Damian Collins said the billionaire needed to follow through on his pledge to support free speech on the site and “defeat the spam bots” after it was confirmed he had agreed a £34.5 billion deal to take over the platform.

Mr Collins is a prominent figure in scrutinising the tech sector, having led a joint committee of Parliament in examining the Online Safety Bill, the Government’s proposed new rules for safety on the internet.

“Elon Musk calls Twitter the digital town square, but it has become a place where free speech is drowned out by coordinated armies of bot accounts spreading disinformation and division,” he said.

“Twitter is a place where many users feel inhibited from expressing themselves, because of the hate and abuse they will receive.

“This digital town square is currently not a place of genuine debate, but a forum where campaigns, sometimes backed by agencies of the Russian state, seek to game Twitter’s algorithms to promote their world views and suppress any voices which dissent from it.”

“If Elon Musk wants to really make Twitter about free speech, he will need to clean up the digital town square.”

Reaction to Mr Musk’s proposed takeover has been mixed, with some industry experts, academics and even users of Twitter raising concerns about the Tesla’s boss’ stance as a “free speech absolutist” and whether this could mean a loosening of content moderation rules.

But Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has welcomed the takeover, calling it the “right path” for the company and hailing the decision to let Mr Musk take the social media platform into private ownership and away from the ad model and Wall Street.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter,” Mr Dorsey said.

“It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company.

“Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

Downing Street said that “regardless of ownership, all social media platforms must be responsible”.

“That includes protecting users from harm on their sites,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said, adding that Twitter was an “important tool” and that the Government would “continue to work with them to make sure it continues to improve”.

But online safety campaigners have warned that any change to content moderation could have a “chilling effect” on child safety on the site.

Twitter logo reflected in an eye
Some internet safety campaigners are concerned about the move (Yui Mok/PA)

Andy Burrows, the head of child safety online policy at children’s charity the NSPCC, said urgent clarity was needed over what approach a Musk-led Twitter would take to tackling online abuse.

“There’s a huge difference in outcomes between a platform that tackles online sexual abuse versus meeting basic legal requirements,” he wrote in a tweet.

“It’s too early to draw conclusions but the headwinds point to a chilling effect. Proper regulatory guardrails have never felt more important.

“The tension between libertarian points of view & tackling illegal behaviour isn’t new, but is pressing.

“Would Twitter still scan for child abuse in DMs (direct messages)? If the Online Safety Bill prevents Ofcom from proactively requiring it, where are we?”

Elsewhere, The Good Place actress and campaigner, Jameela Jamil, was among those who said they would leave the site in the wake of the deal.

“I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck,” she said.

The names of other, smaller social media platforms have also trended on Twitter since the announcement as users debated whether to move to alternative sites.

Mr Musk tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, saying: “The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all.”

He later added: “By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law.

“I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.

“If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.

“Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

