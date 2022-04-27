Travel cheer for WH Smith as retailer returns to profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Travel cheer for WH Smith as retailer returns to profit

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 8:08 am
WH Smith’s travel stores have bounced back from months of poor trading (John Stillwell/PA)
WH Smith managed to return to a profit in recent months, despite battling the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The retailer said it has its travel shops to thank for a massive improvement in its fortunes.

Before tax, profit was £18 million in the six months to the end of February, compared with a £38 million loss in the same period a year ago.

Chief executive Carl Cowling said: “The group has delivered a good performance, with a strong rebound in profitability.

“We have seen a recovery across all our travel markets despite the impact of the Omicron variant in Q2, and we are in a strong position to capture growth as the recovery continues.”

The travel business, which runs shops in airports and railway stations, reported a 125% rise in revenue to £338 million over the six months.

In the UK, which is WH Smith’s biggest travel market, revenue in the unit was up 139%.

During the first few months of the financial year travel had been steadily improving, but was hit by the emergence of Omicron.

The business said it continued trading and anticipated that the variant’s impact would be short-lived.

“Since February, as travel restrictions have been further eased, we have seen the recovery in our travel markets continue, with a strong performance over the Easter holiday period,” it said.

Bosses said they plan to invest in new travel shops as the market recovers and have 125 new sites in the pipeline.

Revenue from WH Smith’s high street shops remained unchanged at £270 million.

“Our high street business delivered a resilient and profitable performance in the period, despite the challenges facing the UK high street,” Mr Cowling said.

“During the period, our online businesses continued to perform well against a strong pandemic-related performance in the prior year.

“Looking ahead, we continue to invest in the business where we see attractive growth opportunities and have positioned the group well to benefit from the return of passenger numbers.

“We have improved the scale and footprint of the business and are operationally stronger than prior to the pandemic.”

