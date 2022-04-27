Go-Ahead raises profit outlook after ‘challenging’ times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Go-Ahead raises profit outlook after ‘challenging’ times

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 12:16 pm
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Transport group Go-Ahead has hiked its full-year profit outlook as it said it was emerging from “challenging” times after the pandemic and a rail franchise scandal.

The firm posted underlying operating profits of £42.6 million for the six months to January 1, which was down 24.5% but 17.7% higher on a like-for-like basis and with one-off boosts from a year earlier stripped out.

It said demand for regional bus services was recovering after being hit hard by the pandemic, now standing at more than 80% of pre-Covid levels.

Go-Ahead added that, with trading also “robust” in the second half of its year so far, it expects full-year profits to come in ahead of previous forecasts.

The figures follow a tough past couple of years for Go-Ahead as lockdowns hammered the transport sector and after the group’s Govia joint venture was stripped of the Southeastern rail franchise last autumn for a serious breach of contract.

Govia – a tie-up between Go-Ahead and French firm Keolis – was fined £23.5 million over the scandal, which came on top of £64 million the Department for Transport is recovering from the group in relation to the breach of its franchise and other costs.

The saga led to the firm’s shares being suspended from the London Stock Exchange as accountants needed more time to work out what impact the problems would have on the company, causing a lengthy delay to its 2020-21 results.

Christian Schreyer, group chief executive of Go-Ahead, said: “These results demonstrate an encouraging performance as Go-Ahead emerges from a challenging period.”

He said the past two years during the pandemic had been “the most difficult ever experienced” by the transport industry.

But he added: “We’re looking ahead with confidence, with a new leadership team in place and a new strategy to improve the efficiency of our bus and rail companies.”

Interims results showed pre-tax profits fell to £50.1 million from £50.3 million a year earlier, but this includes a £13 million credit largely relating to the Southeastern penalty, which came in below the £30 million set aside by the group.

Mr Schreyer recently pledged to resume payouts to shareholders and increase earnings as part of a business overhaul.

The firm said it would return to its pre-pandemic shareholder dividend policy in 2021-22, turn around underperforming businesses and expand into growth areas following a group-wide business review.

It wants to look at possible acquisitions in international bus markets as well as explore new urban so-called mass transit modes, such as metro, light rail and bus rapid transit.

The plan aims to increase annual revenues by about 30% to £4 billion and operating profits to at least £150 million.

