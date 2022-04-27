Shell received most home broadband complaints in final quarter of 2021 – Ofcom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Shell received most home broadband complaints in final quarter of 2021 – Ofcom

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 12:27 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 12:29 pm
Shell Energy generated 15 complaints for every 100,000 broadband customers in the final quarter of 2022 (PA)

Shell Energy generated the most complaints about home broadband in the final three months of last year, new figures show.

Regulator Ofcom said the company had generated 15 complaints for every 100,000 customers served between October and December 2021, with TalkTalk the next worst performing with 14 complaints per 100,000.

The industry average is nine complaints, Ofcom said.

The same two companies were also the most complained about landline providers, with 10 complaints per 100,000 made by TalkTalk customers, just ahead of Shell on nine.

Virgin Mobile was the most complained about mobile operator with four complaints per 100,000 – double the mobile industry average – ahead of Vodafone and Three, which both received three complaints per 100,000.

Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile and EE were the joint best performing mobile networks during the period covered, each averaging one complaint per 100,000, while Sky was the best performer among both broadband and landline providers.

Virgin Media received the most complaints on average among the pay-TV providers with seven per 100,000, with Sky named the best performer with an average of one complaint per 100,000 customers.

Ofcom said it publishes the figures to help people compare companies when shopping around for a new provider, and as a means to encourage firms to improve their performance.

According to the regulator’s figures, the volume of complaints remains low, dropping slightly for broadband and remaining at similar levels across the other service areas.

Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s consumer protection director, said: “It’s encouraging that overall complaints remain at record lows, but that doesn’t mean customer service is where it should be across the board.

“There are still big differences in performance between some providers. So it’s definitely worth shopping around and voting with your feet if you’re not happy with the service you’re getting.”

