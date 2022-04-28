Mukesh Ambani and Apollo set for Boots takeover bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mukesh Ambani and Apollo set for Boots takeover bid

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 10:53 am
(Matt Crossick/PA)
(Matt Crossick/PA)

One of India’s richest men is planning a takeover bid for high street pharmacy chain Boots.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is understood to be working with US private equity firm Apollo Management on a potential move for the historic UK retailer.

It comes after Boots’ current owner, Walgreen Boots Alliance, announced a review of the UK business which could lead to a sale.

Apollo, which failed in an attempt to buy supermarket chain Morrisons last year, is working with Mr Ambani’s Reliance Industries on a deal which would see Boots expand into Asia if a takeover was completed.

The Financial Times, which first reported the story, said both Reliance and Apollo would own stakes in Boots, although it is not clear if they will have equal shares.

It was previously reported that Boots, which owns more than 2,200 stores across the UK, could be valued at as much as £6 billion.

It is understood that a mid-May deadline has been set for final bids for the high street chemist.

Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers and TDR Capital, are also reported to be taking part in the takeover process.

However, Sky News reported that an early frontrunner, a joint bid by Bain Capital and CVC Capital Partners, has been withdrawn amid scepticism over the valuation of the business during current market turmoil.

Boots, Reliance and Apollo have been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal