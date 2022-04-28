In The Style warns of supply chain ‘pressure’ on profits as sales surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Business UK and abroad

In The Style warns of supply chain ‘pressure’ on profits as sales surge

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 11:11 am
In The Style saw sales jump on the back of increased influencer reach, including the likes of Dani Dyer (In The Style/PA)
In The Style saw sales jump on the back of increased influencer reach, including the likes of Dani Dyer (In The Style/PA)

Online fashion brand In The Style has cautioned that global supply chain disruption put its profit under “pressure” for the past year.

However, the retailer said it has had an “encouraging” period of strong sales and customer growth.

In The Style said it expects to post a 28% jump in revenues to £57.3 million for the year to March, “marginally ahead” of its market forecasts from earlier this year.

Earnings margins were in line with guidance, although it said “industry-wide challenges in the global supply chain” weighed on gross margins.

The group said it attracted 33,000 new customers each month as it used a growing influencer base to increase reach.

Chief executive Sam Perkins said: “I am pleased to report that In The Style achieved a strong year of revenue and customer growth.

“This continues to be underpinned by the strength of our inclusive brand and our highly distinctive social influencer collaboration model, which has the major advantage of creating real engagement with consumers in a cost-effective way.

“This creates a robust economic model, provides flexibility to respond rapidly to changing consumer trends and, ultimately, positions the group well for sustainable growth.

“Whilst there are macroeconomic challenges facing all retail businesses right now, we are managing our cost base tightly.

“Given our differentiated proposition and the investments we’ve made in our team, technology and infrastructure during recent periods, In The Style is very well positioned to continue its impressive growth and improve its profitability during full year 2023.”

