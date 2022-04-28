Twitter posts earnings amid fallout from Elon Musk takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

Twitter posts earnings amid fallout from Elon Musk takeover

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 3:09 pm
Twitter has revealed higher quarterly earnings but lower-than-expected revenues (Yui Mok/PA)
Twitter has revealed higher quarterly earnings but lower-than-expected revenues as it grapples amid growing backlash to this week’s bombshell move to agree a 44 billion US dollar (£35 billion) takeover by Elon Musk.

The social media giant posted earnings of 513 million US dollars (£405 million) for the first three months of the year.

This marks a big leap on the 68 million US dollars (£54 million) reported a year ago, but its 2022 first-quarter profits have been boosted by a near-one billion US dollar (£789 million) gain from the sale of its mobile ad platform MoPub.

It saw first-quarter revenues rise 16% to 1.2 billion US dollars (£947 million), though this was just shy of forecasts for 1.23 billion US dollars (£970 million).

Twitter also reported a jump in daily users, to an average of 229 million in the quarter – around 14 million more quarter-on-quarter and 15.9% higher on a year earlier.

The figures come just days after Mr Musk’s mega-deal to buy Twitter was announced, sparking speculation over the Tesla billionaire’s plans for the platform amid fears over his stance on free speech.

There were also concerns soon after over the financing of the deal after shares in electric car maker Tesla plummeted, wiping more than 125 billion US dollars (£99 billion) off its value as questions swirled over whether Mr Musk would have to offload shares in the group to pay for Twitter.

The takeover fallout continued further, with Twitter’s former chief executive, Dick Costolo, accusing Mr Musk of making one of the website’s senior executives a “target of harassment and threats”.

It came after Mr Musk posted a meme of Vijaya Gadde – Twitter’s head of legal, policy and trust – and appeared to suggest the company had a “left-wing bias”.

Mr Musk’s personal use of the platform is attracting increased criticism as he continues to use it to publicly question policy decisions made by Ms Gadde, which has seen her account flooded with abuse.

San Francisco-based Twitter cancelled a conference call with executives and industry analysts on Thursday that usually accompanies its results, offering little further insight into its financial performance.

It said: “Given the pending acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, we will not be providing any forward-looking guidance, and are withdrawing all previously provided goals and outlook.”

Mr Musk’s takeover of Twitter is expected to close sometime this year, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

If his bid goes through, the company will no longer have to publicly report its financial results, which have been mixed since the company listed on the stock market in 2013.

The group has struggled to consistently deliver profits as a public company, while its revenue growth has fallen short compared to rivals Google and Facebook.

