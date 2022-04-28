£497m damage bill for Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
£497m damage bill for Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:03 am
A train on west coast between Whitehaven and Carlisle in February. Insurers expect the bill for damage caused by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin that hit much of the UK during February to amount to nearly £500 million (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A train on west coast between Whitehaven and Carlisle in February. Insurers expect the bill for damage caused by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin that hit much of the UK during February to amount to nearly £500 million (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Insurers expect the bill for damage caused by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin that hit much of the UK during February to amount to nearly £500 million.

Around 177,000 claims have been made for damaged homes, businesses and vehicles, with total payouts of £497 million predicted, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Of these claims, 169,500 relate to property damage, costing around £473 million.

There were also 7,522 claims for damage caused to vehicles, leading to claims worth around £23 million.

On top of this, emergency payments to relieve immediate hardship have totalled £13 million.

And it is also estimated that £2.2 million will be paid in arranging alternative temporary accommodation for policyholders whose homes were uninhabitable while repairs were carried out.

The scale of the total bill is similar to an estimated £543 million paid in storm and flood claims following Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge in February 2020.

Winter weather Feb 22nd 2022
A property surrounded by floodwater after the River Severn burst its banks at Bewdley in Worcestershire following high rainfall from Storm Franklin in February 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sarah Brodie, the ABI’s senior policy adviser, general insurance, said: “Storms and floods are exactly the type of unwelcome event that insurance protects against.

“When bad weather strikes, the priority for insurers is always to do all they can to help their customers recover from what can be a traumatic and costly experience as quickly as possible.

“From making immediate emergency payments where needed, arranging temporary alternative accommodation while badly damaged properties are being repaired, to organising repairs, insurers continue to support their customers whenever storms strike.”

Ben Wilson, the ABI’s director of corporate affairs and climate change, said: “The Environment Agency projects that winter rainfall could increase by between 6% and 13%, while the sea level rises by at least 23cm – at a time when the number of properties on flood plains is projected to double.

“The scale of this challenge demands that we maintain our sector’s focus on net zero and delivering our climate change roadmap.”

