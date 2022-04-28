Women’s spending power dented by public sector squeeze, unions say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Women’s spending power dented by public sector squeeze, unions say

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:19 am
Women's real wages will fall by almost £40 a month this year, according to new research (Joe Giddens/PA)
Women’s real wages will fall by almost £40 a month this year, according to new research (Joe Giddens/PA)

Women’s real wages will fall by almost £40 a month this year, according to new research.

The TUC said women were already being hit by the “squeeze” in public sector pay, estimating they are earning £90 a month less in real terms than a year ago.

With rising inflation, women working in the public sector will see their pay packets cut even more this year, said the union organisation.

Its analysis showed that nurses’ real wages are down more than £2,700 since a year ago, and local government care workers’ pay is down by £1,600.

The TUC is calling on the Chancellor to announce an emergency Budget to help families through the cost-of-living crisis.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Women already suffer from the punishing gender pay gap and will now see their wages fall off a cliff this year.

“The Government cannot look on as women across Britain are pushed deep into the red.

“The Chancellor must come back to Parliament with an emergency Budget.

“The longer ministers wait to deal with this living standards emergency the more damage will be done.”

