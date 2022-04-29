Dettol maker says sales looking strong but warns of inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dettol maker says sales looking strong but warns of inflation

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 7:52 am
Dettol maker says sales are at the top end of expectations but costs are rise. (Matt Alexander / PA)
Dettol maker says sales are at the top end of expectations but costs are rise. (Matt Alexander / PA)

Durex and Air Wick maker Reckitt said it expects sales to be at the top end of market expectations but warned that the cost of production continues to soar.

The company revealed sales fell 2.3% in the first three months of the year to £3.4 billion, but on a like-for-like basis, stripping out selling off some of its brands, sales were up 5.6%.

Its hygiene division suffered the most during the period, dropping 9% like-for-like due to heavy falls in sales of its Lysol disinfectant products when compared to strong sales during the height of the pandemic a year earlier.

Durex products
Durex maker Reckitt said it had a strong period for its products (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Excluding Lysol sales, growth in the hygiene division, which includes brands like Finish, Air Wick, Harpic and Vanish, sales were up 3.9%.

Reckitt’s health division, including Lemsip, Strepsils and its Durex condom range, rose 20.6% on a like-for-like basis.

Dettol is “in line with expectations” and on track for low single digit growth during the year, although the company did not say whether it had suffered a fall in sales during the first three months of the year.

The company’s nutrition division saw like-for-like growth of 20.4% with strong sales in the US.

Reckitt chief executive Laxman Narasimhan said it had been a strong start to the year despite a challenging operating environment.

He added: “As we look to the balance of the year, the operating environment remains highly unpredictable.

“We are well placed to address these market dynamics through the strength of our brands, our favourable product mix, our productivity programme and the responsible pricing initiatives already undertaken, with scope to take further actions.”

