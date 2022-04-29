Gardening boom continues long after lockdown, reports supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

Gardening boom continues long after lockdown, reports supermarket

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 8:03 am
Violas growing at Bridge Farm Nurseries in Spalding, Lincolnshire, one of the largest growers of ornamental flowers in the UK (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Violas growing at Bridge Farm Nurseries in Spalding, Lincolnshire, one of the largest growers of ornamental flowers in the UK (Joe Giddens/ PA)

A record demand for plants which began during the first national Covid-19 lockdown has continued despite many people being back at work, a supermarket has reported.

Between March 2020 and today, Tesco said demand for bedding plants and shrubs in particular surged by nearly 50%, with more than 75 million individual plants sold.

The Horticultural Trades Association, representing the UK garden industry, estimates that three million new gardeners emerged during lockdown, and that 2.3 million of them have continued their new hobby into this year.

Lockdown gardening boom continues
Primroses growing at Bridge Farm Nurseries in Spalding, Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Bedding plant supplier Bridge Farm Group, based in Spalding, Lincolnshire, has invested further in its business as a result of the demand.

Louise Motala, managing director of Bridge Farm Group, said: “When lockdown started, the interest in gardening was immediate and our planting programme went into overdrive in order to meet the massive, unexpected demand.

“The extra demand has given us the confidence to invest in our facilities, ensuring that our plants are grown in the most sustainable and efficient way possible.”

Lockdown gardening boom continues
Tesco said demand for bedding plants and shrubs in particular surged by nearly 50%, with more than 75 million individual plants sold (Joe Giddens/ PA)

The firm, which is the main bedding plant supplier of Tesco, is helping the supermarket in its pledge to be peat-free on all its British-grown bedding plant range from April 2023.

In the last two years the top five most popular bedding plants have been geranium, petunia, fuchsia, impatiens and dahlia, Tesco said.

Tesco horticulture category buying manager Alex Edwards said: “Lockdown gave many people the opportunity to not only spend more time in their gardens but also hone their gardening skills.

“The feeling of wellbeing gained from nurturing and being amongst plants is one of the main reasons why lockdown consumers have kept their gardening bug even after returning to work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal