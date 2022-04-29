Shares in AO World tumble as company warns over customers cancelling warranties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Shares in AO World tumble as company warns over customers cancelling warranties

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:39 pm
AO World chief executive John Roberts has said he will dispose of some of his equity holding (PA)
Online electricals retailer AO World has warned that Britons are cancelling repair warranties on their appliances to save money amid rising cost of living pressures.

Shares in the company tumbled almost a fifth on Friday morning after the retailer issued its third profit warning in six months.

AO told shareholders its profits for the past year have been impacted by lower sales volumes and an increase in UK logistics costs.

It added that it has also been impacted by driver shortages over the first half of the year and a jump in marketing costs in Germany.

The company said it is therefore set to post earnings of about £8 million for the year to March.

Late last year, the company said it was on track for earnings of between £10 million and £20 million for the year.

“In view of the volatile market conditions, inflationary cost pressures and logistical challenges in the supply chain, together with the escalating cost of living for consumers, we remain cautious about our revenue and profit outlook in the near term,” the company said.

“In the coming year, we will focus on cash generation to strengthen the balance sheet whilst optimising our cost base to align with the expected lower levels of revenues.”

AO revealed that revenues are set to have declined by 6% over the year to March, compared with the same period last year.

The company also told investors that it will make its full results announcement “six to eight weeks” later than planned as it continues a review of its German operation.

Meanwhile, founder and chief executive, John Roberts, confirmed he will “dispose of a small proportion of his equity holding”, expected to be worth about £5 million over the year.

Shares in AO fell 19.4% in early trading.

