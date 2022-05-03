Birthdays to be more expensive as inflation raises card prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Birthdays to be more expensive as inflation raises card prices

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 7:53 am
The Card Factory revealed sales have improved but prices are going up (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Birthdays are set to get more expensive, according to retailer the Card Factory, as bosses revealed the cost of cards is getting more expensive.

The company said inflationary pressures have seen card prices already rising and higher price points are expected to last throughout the year.

Bosses also revealed the hit they took from the pandemic has almost been reversed and they expect sales to beat pre-Covid levels by this year.

Card Factory said: “As previously guided in January, the board expects significant inflationary headwinds to continue through (the current financial year).

“Pre-emptive action has already mitigated a significant proportion of the identified inflationary headwinds through a combination of efficient management of costs and working capital as well as targeted price increases.”

The company added that there has been a shift away from a reliance on major peaks in business linked to national celebrations, including Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, towards everyday ranges of birthday cards and general greetings, which make up 70% of sales.

Chief executive Darcy Willson-Rymer explained how the past year had seen an improvement, although the reopening of physical stores took a knock to online sales.

He said: “We saw a steady recovery in store performance as lockdown restrictions eased, particularly in the run-up to Christmas with store sales approaching pre-pandemic levels in this key trading period.

“As we reopened our stores, we saw our online performance decline slightly year on year; however, we remain greatly encouraged that our Card Factory online sales were significantly ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

“This year will see us make further progress in developing our customer proposition, through a broader product range and improved online experience, as part of our transition to a leading omnichannel retailer.”

Overall sales in the 12 months to the end of January were up 28% to £364.4 million, with pre-tax profits hitting £11.1 million compared to a £16.4 million pre-tax loss a year earlier.

Store sales were up 33% year-on-year due to an extra 20% more store trading days as pandemic restrictions ended.

However, online sales fell 13.5% on a like-for-like basis.

The company added it would not be paying a dividend until loans taken out during the pandemic, including the Government’s Covid-19 loan scheme, are repaid in 2024.

