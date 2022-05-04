Boohoo profits plunge as Covid costs hit and return rates soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boohoo profits plunge as Covid costs hit and return rates soar

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 8:05 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 10:23 am
Boohoo sales were up but profits crashed (Ian West/PA)
Boohoo sales were up but profits crashed (Ian West/PA)

Online fashion giant Boohoo has revealed that profits slumped and costs soared as it struggled to get to grips with difficulties caused by the pandemic.

Bosses said pre-tax profits for the 12 months to the end of February plunged to £7.8 million from £124.7 million a year earlier as distribution costs rose and customer demand fell.

The news sent shares in the firm tumbling on Wednesday, dropping more than 15% by mid-morning.

They also warned that Boohoo expects high costs to persist throughout the rest of this year but have a series of cost-cutting initiatives in place to manage the business.

Despite the cost-cutting, prices for products could also rise, with the company only committing to “mitigate where possible before passing prices on to consumers”.

Sales were up 14% on the year to £2 billion and remain well above pre-pandemic levels, as high streets closed and shoppers turned to online.

Boohoo revealed that, since the easing of restrictions, customers have flocked back to physical stores but those using its services have increased the number of garments being returned.

Return rates are a key metric for online fashion retailers and there had been a significant reduction during the pandemic.

But, with restrictions easing, customers have started going out more and return rates have increased to above the level seen before the pandemic.

Boohoo also revealed that return rates have been so high in the past three months that this has led to sales falling compared with a year ago.

The rising costs of deliveries for the company – including a reduction in airfreight capacity and higher shipping prices – along with lower-than-anticipated growth contributed to a £60 million hit to profits, it added.

The company said: “In our largest market, the UK, growth has remained strong, compounding on the exceptional growth delivered in the previous year.”

It added: “Growth has however been impacted by three factors: firstly, returns rates increased significantly in the second half of the year ahead of both expectations and pre-pandemic levels; secondly, consumer demand has been subdued as a result of lockdowns in key markets throughout the year; and thirdly, our proposition internationally has been negatively impacted as a result of extended delivery times.”

Boohoo said it also expects the pandemic-related external factors that affected last year “will continue for the year ahead”.

To combat the falls, bosses said they will be targeting sourcing from suppliers closer to the UK, reducing inventory levels and investing in new distribution hubs in the US.

Boohoo will also upgrade its Debenhams technology platform and sign up new wholesale partnerships.

Analyst Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “The outlook isn’t pretty, with inflation a real concern for this outfit, and falling consumer confidence may mean customers thinking twice before refreshing their wardrobes as we head into summer.

“Throw in the costs of a new factory in Leicester after allegations two years ago the company wasn’t paying workers the minimum wage, along with spending on new distribution centres as it prepares for hoped-for expansion, and Boohoo has a lot of ground to make up.

“Boohoo is going to have to come up with some new looks if it is going to stay relevant as it doesn’t take long for consumers to shop around for faster, more relevant alternatives these days.”

