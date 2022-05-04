Flutter reveals £30m safer gambling hit and slump in UK online betting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Flutter reveals £30m safer gambling hit and slump in UK online betting

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 8:21 am
Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment has revealed a £30m hit from safer gambling measures while online revenues slumped as punters bet less following the lifting of Covid restrictions (Joe Giddens/PA)
Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment has revealed a £30m hit from safer gambling measures while online revenues slumped as punters bet less following the lifting of Covid restrictions (Joe Giddens/PA)

Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter Entertainment has revealed a £30 million hit from safer gambling measures while online revenues slumped as punters bet less following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The group revealed that first-quarter UK and Ireland online revenues tumbled 20% compared with a year earlier when the UK and Ireland were in lockdown and it also enjoyed a run of favourable sports results.

It said the impact of proactive steps taken ahead of safer gambling regulations due to come in across the UK had cost it £30 million over the past year.

Bookies are waiting for the Government’s White Paper on its review of the Gambling Act, expected in the next few weeks, for clarity on what safer gambling measures will be needed in the UK.

Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson said he hopes the White Paper will “help to level the playing field and encourage other players to put in place similar measures”.

The group’s update also showed that its UK betting shop estate bounced back close to pre-pandemic levels as punters return to high street bookies.

The group said first-quarter revenue in the UK chain recovered to stand 6% lower on a two-year comparison.

But it warned that the Irish betting shop chain will take longer to rebound and remained 24% lower than the same quarter in 2019 “reflecting the higher level of societal caution with respect to Covid”.

Mr Jackson said the group is not yet seeing signs of an impact from the cost-of-living crisis on its customers.

But he added: “There’s no doubt cost of living will impact customer’s expenditure.

“The sense to which that impacts our business we’ll need to see.”

Overall, Flutter said first-quarter group revenues rose 6% to £1.6 billion in the first three months of 2022 as its fast-growing US business, FanDuel, offset the UK impact.

It said the US market accounted for more than half of all stakes for the wider group over the first quarter.

US revenues surged 45% to £429 million and helped Flutter notch up a 15% jump in average monthly players to 8.9 million worldwide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal