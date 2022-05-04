Wetherspoon hopes to ‘break even’ this year, but cautions over cost woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Wetherspoon hopes to ‘break even’ this year, but cautions over cost woes

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 9:17 am
Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has said it expects to break even this year after returning to profit in the third quarter, but flagged “considerable” pressure on costs as staff and energy bills jump (PA)
Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has said it expects to break even this year after returning to profit in the third quarter, but flagged “considerable” pressure on costs as staff and energy bills jump (PA)

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has said it expects to break even this year after returning to profit in the third quarter, but flagged “considerable” pressure on costs as staff and energy bills jump.

The chain said like-for-like sales in its third quarter to April 24 were 4% below the same period in 2019 before the pandemic struck, but bounced back to stand slightly higher in the final two weeks.

It said it had returned to profit since March 13 and is hopeful of a further gradual improvement in sales over its final quarter.

The figures come after half-year results in March showed it remained in the red with a pre-tax loss of £21.3 million for the six months to January 23.

Chairman Tim Martin said: “The company anticipates a continuing slow improvement in sales, in the absence of further restrictions, and anticipates a ‘break-even’ outcome for profits in the current financial year.”

Tim Martin
Founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, Tim Martin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said the group is “cautiously optimistic about the prospect of a return to relative normality” in the next financial year, but warned over rocketing inflation.

“As many hospitality companies have indicated, there is considerable pressure on costs, especially in respect of labour, food and energy.

“Repairs are also running at a higher rate than before the pandemic.”

Shares in the firm fell 3% in morning trading.

Britain’s hospitality sector is slowly recovering after a series of Covid lockdowns hammered trading.

Sales are now bouncing back, but firms are dealing with the next crisis as the Ukraine war compounds already sky-high inflation.

Rising staff wages, eye-watering energy bill increases and higher food costs are all conspiring to take their toll on hospitality companies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal