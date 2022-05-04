Just Eat Takeaway chairman resigns and executive suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Just Eat Takeaway chairman resigns and executive suspended

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 11:29 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 5:43 pm
Just Eat’s boardroom is in crisis after investor criticism ahead of its annual shareholder meeting (Just Eat/PA)
Just Eat Takeaway.com’s boardroom was in crisis on Wednesday as the chairman resigned and the chief operating officer was suspended just hours before the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

The business has faced strong criticism from shareholders over its handling of the £5.75 billion takeover of US online food platform Grubhub, which it recently said it would be looking to sell.

The board is set to face shareholders in a fiery annual meeting in the Netherlands, where one of its biggest investors, Cat Rock Capital, has said it will vote against the re-election of four out of the six board members.

But chairman Adriaan Nuhn announced he would not be standing for re-election to the board after all and would leave the business as soon as the meeting finished.

Chief operating officer Jorg Gerbig has been suspended pending an investigation (JustEatTakeaway/PA)

Another board member, Jorg Gerbig, will also no longer be considered for re-election and has been suspended after bosses received a formal complaint against him relating to “possible personal misconduct at a company event”.

An investigation has been launched, with an external expert instructed to gather information.

Mr Gerbig said he is fully co-operating with the investigation and that he has full confidence in the outcome.

The company confirmed that the allegations do not relate to financial or reporting issues.

It added: “Mr Gerbig may be put for re-election if the allegations are determined to be unfounded.”

The last-minute announcements ahead of the meeting come a week after activist investor Cat Rock called for a major shake-up of the company, including the removal of finance chief Brent Wissink.

Cat Rock, which owns an almost 7% stake in the company, said the firm made a “mistake” by buying Grubhub and must change its leadership team to help “rebuild its credibility”.

The activist investor said it will vote against the re-election of finance chief Brent Wissink and most of the group’s supervisory board because a 75% fall in the share price was due to bosses giving misleading financial outlooks.

Cat Rock founder and managing partner Alex Captain said Just Eat is a high-quality business with fantastic growth prospects and valuable assets.

But, in an open letter, he added that the chief financial officer (CFO) and supervisory board “have overseen a catastrophic destruction of equity value in the past two years”.

The fall in shares came despite an increase in demand for rapid deliveries during the pandemic.

Despite rising sales, the company has spent millions on marketing and shoring up its operations in the US and UK, leaving it overstretched.

Mr Captain added: “We have been Just Eat shareholders for close to five years and are deeply committed to the company’s long-term success.

“We believe Just Eat’s equity value has decoupled from its fundamentals because of a complete loss of trust in the management and supervisory board’s capital allocation and financial management.

“Just Eat needs a new CFO to restore credibility with the capital markets and a new supervisory board to quickly refocus the business on Europe, use the proceeds of divestitures to strengthen Just Eat’s capitalisation, and actively evaluate other strategic options.”

Fellow investor Lucerne Capital has also said it plans to vote against Mr Wissink’s re-election.

Just Eat confirmed later on Thursday that Mr Wissink’s re-election was passed after it secured approval for all of its resolutions at the annual general meeting.

It did not reveal the proportion of shareholder votes in favour or against its proposals.

