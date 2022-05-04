Ocado shareholders revolt over £20m-a-year bonus plan for bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ocado shareholders revolt over £20m-a-year bonus plan for bosses

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 5:05 pm
(Ocado/PA)

Ocado has been dealt a bloody nose by dissenting shareholders over controversial plans which could hand up to £20 million a year to its top bosses.

The retailer confirmed that almost 185 million shareholder votes, or 29.27%, were cast against its executive pay proposals.

The firm still passed the 50% threshold for the plans to be approved, with 70.7% of votes in favour.

Advisory groups and major shareholders had been critical of the online grocer’s Value Creation Plan (VCP) before the Wednesday morning meeting.

The payment scheme, which received a substantial negative vote at the previous general meeting, uses Ocado’s share price to determine whether significant bonuses should be handed out.

The company’s recent fall in share value meant that chief executive Tim Steiner missed out on a major bonus in March but the company will now extend the scheme.

It means Mr Steiner could theoretically receive up to £20 million a year, or a maximum of £100 million across five years.

Investor Royal London Asset Management said: “This is another example of how poorly designed incentive plans can lead to excessive awards for management.”

After the vote was approved, Ocado said it will keep the VCP and other areas of executive pay under review.

“The board understands the concerns of some shareholders around the non-standard nature of the VCP,” the company said.

“However, it continues to believe that the changes proposed and approved offer the best way to drive exceptional and sustainable growth, whilst also rewarding short-term operational and strategic decisions.

“The remuneration committee will keep the operation of the VCP and all other aspects of executive remuneration under review and will continue to engage with shareholders to understand their perspectives and concerns.”

