Annual car sales forecast lowered by 9% amid semiconductor shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Annual car sales forecast lowered by 9% amid semiconductor shortage

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 8:03 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 9:25 am
The UK car industry has downgraded its forecast for the number of cars it expects to sell this year by 9% (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The UK car industry has downgraded its forecast for the number of cars it expects to sell this year by 9% (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The UK car industry has downgraded its forecast for the number of cars it expects to sell this year by 9%.

Around 1.72 million new cars will be registered in 2022, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

This is down from the forecast of 1.89 million issued in January.

The reduction comes as the number of new cars registered in April fell by 16% year-on-year.

Some 119,167 new cars were registered last month, down from 141,583 in April 2021.

This is despite lockdown restrictions meaning showrooms were closed for the first 11 days of April last year.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “The worldwide semiconductor shortage continues to drag down the market, with global geopolitical issues threatening to undermine both supply and demand in the coming months.

“Manufacturers are doing everything they can to deliver the latest low and zero emission vehicles, and those considering purchase should look to place their orders now to benefit from incentives, low interest rates and reduced running costs.

“Accelerating the transformation of the new car market and the carbon savings demanded of road transport in such difficult times requires not just the resolution of supply issues, however, but a broader package of measures that encourages customer demand and addresses obstacles, the biggest of which remains charging anxiety.”

Jim Holder, editorial director of magazine and website What Car?, said the latest monthly figures show the automotive industry is “in an increasingly precarious position”.

It has invested billions of pounds in developing new vehicles – including a raft of electrified models – but output is being “strangled by world events” such as a semiconductor shortage and the war in Ukraine, he explained.

He went on: “While profitability is high, the industry cannot expect to thrive in such a challenged market indefinitely – and likewise consumers cannot carry the burden of paying rising prices unchecked, especially as the cost of living elsewhere puts a focus on non-essential spending.”

Registrations of pure electric cars bucked the overall trend last month, with a 41% year-on-year increase.

The SMMT anticipates that plug-in cars such as pure electrics and plug-in hybrids will account for more than a quarter of the new car market by the end of 2022.

Alex Buttle, co-founder of used car marketplace Motorway.co.uk, said: “While new car sales overall continue to disappoint, once again it’s electric vehicles that are providing the silver lining to the dark cloud that is hanging over the new car industry.”

Ben Nelmes, co-founder and head of policy at green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive, said the “steady growth” in electric cars is welcome but the Government needs to “go faster” to encourage more people to make the switch from petrol and diesel cars.

The Government is planning to adopt a zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which will require manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of those cars and vans from 2024.

Mr Nelmes called on ministers to introduce this at an “ambitious California-style” level.

The US state has been implementing a ZEV mandate since 1990, with the percentage reaching 22% in 2025.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]