More people ‘could turn to cash to manage squeezed finances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

More people ‘could turn to cash to manage squeezed finances’

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 12:04 am
Just over half of regular cash users say it helps them to keep track of their spending, according to Which? (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Just over half of regular cash users say it helps them to keep track of their spending, according to Which? (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Just over half of regular cash users say it helps them to keep track of their spending, according to Which?

Some 54% of people surveyed for the consumer group regularly use cash, mostly alongside other payment methods.

Of those who regularly use cash, 52% said it helps them track their spending.

More than a third (34%) of people whose annual income was lower than £20,000 found cash, on its own or alongside other payment methods, easiest to budget with, as did a quarter (24%) of people earning between £40,001 and £60,000.

Many household bills increased in April, squeezing household budgets tighter.

As people try to manage on tighter budgets, communities are seeing their access to cash dwindle, Which? said, with 4,685 bank branches closing since 2015, and 12,178 free-to-use ATMs vanishing since 2018.

The UK Government has said it will legislate to protect the future of cash.

Industry initiatives have also been taking place to help maintain access to cash, such as cashback in shops and banking hubs where facilities are shared.

When asked about the future, 58% told the Which? survey of 4,000 people that they will need to start budgeting if the cost of living increases.

A fifth (20%) of people who do not use cash regularly said they would start using cash if the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Our research shows that cash remains vital for many on a tight budget, and many more people could well turn to it to manage their finances as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

“However, the UK’s cash system has taken a battering as thousands of bank branches and ATMs have closed in recent years, leaving those who rely on cash and face-to-face banking services at risk of being cut adrift.

“That’s why it is crucial that the Government finally makes good on its promise to legislate to protect cash in next week’s Queen’s Speech.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal