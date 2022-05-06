Morrisons launches last-minute bid to save troubled McColl’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Morrisons launches last-minute bid to save troubled McColl’s

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 11:27 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 1:27 pm
Morrisons has tabled a last-minute rescue deal for troubled convenience store chain McColl’s (McColl’s/PA)
Morrisons has tabled a last-minute rescue deal to save struggling convenience store business McColl’s.

The chain confirmed on Thursday that it is looking “increasingly likely” it could tumble into administration, putting the future of 1,100 shops and 16,000 employees at risk.

The PA news agency understands Morrisons has now approached PwC, who are advising lenders to McColl’s. This would save the vast majority of jobs and stores.

A rescue deal would also take on the business as a going concern, absorb its debts of over £100 million and take responsibility for the company’s pension scheme.

Morrisons price cuts
Morrisons has tabled a last-minute rescue deal to save McColl’s (Ian West/PA)

Morrisons and McColl’s declined to comment on Friday.

The two businesses are major partners, with McColl’s operating hundreds of convenience shops under the Morrisons Daily brand.

However, McColl’s has struggled financially in recent years after witnessing soaring costs due to supply chain disruption, inflation and its large debt burden.

On Thursday evening, McColl’s said it was in talks over “potential financing solutions” to resolve its funding issues.

“However, whilst no decision has yet been made, McColl’s confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees,” it added.

“Even if a successful outcome is achieved, it is likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group’s ordinary shares.”

Shares in McColl’s were suspended earlier this week after the company delayed the publication of its latest financial results due to its financing talks.

