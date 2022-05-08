57% with recent mental health problems ‘feel anxious about money’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
57% with recent mental health problems ‘feel anxious about money’

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 12:05 am
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

More than half of people who have experienced a mental health problem in the past three years feel anxious when thinking about their finances, a survey has found.

The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) commissioned the research to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, May 9-15.

Its financial wellbeing survey of more than 10,000 people across the UK indicates those who have experienced a mental health problem in the past three years are particularly likely to be at risk of falling into serious money problems.

They are more than twice as likely to say thinking about their financial situation makes them anxious, at 57%, versus 26% who have not experienced a mental health problem in the past three years.

They are four times as likely to be behind on priority bills (44% versus 11%) and four times as likely to be borrowing to pay off debts (24% versus 6%).

They are nearly three times as likely to often borrow to buy food or pay bills because they have run out of money (32% versus 11%).

Caroline Siarkiewicz, chief executive at MaPS, which provides the free MoneyHelper service, said: “We know that money worries and poor mental wellbeing often go hand in hand.

“This is a challenging time for many people dealing with the after-effects of the pandemic and cost-of-living pressures.

“This is tricky enough for anyone, but can be particularly challenging for people also dealing with a mental health problem.

“Despite this, we know that many people across the UK generally struggle to talk openly about money.

“This, added with the possibility many could be dealing with feelings of anxiety about money, is concerning because people could be living with the burden of money worries on their own.

“This can often make things even worse and can feel incredibly lonely. If you are struggling, know that you are not alone, and that help is available.

“We know it can be hard, but if you have money worries it’s best to get help as soon as possible to avoid problems spiralling out of control.

“Whatever stage you are at – whether you are struggling to keep up with bills, have already fallen behind on payments or need support managing money while dealing with a mental health problem – our MoneyHelper service can offer free, confidential guidance to those who need it.”

In one case, a 51-year-old man who received debt advice through a service funded by MaPS said: “My finances spiralled out of control after struggling with my mental health over a number of years.

“When I hit my lowest point, I had accrued around £28,000 of debt to a number of creditors and was struggling to keep a roof over my family’s head.

“I received crisis treatment from my local NHS trust, and when I was ready, I was then able to access debt advice. It immediately felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders.

“I was able to focus on my recovery – my health started to improve, and I have been able to continue to get better while my family is financially supported.”

