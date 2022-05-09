Financial advisers fined £1m for advice which cost customers £50m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Financial advisers fined £1m for advice which cost customers £50m

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 1:03 pm
More than 2,000 savers were given bad advice, the FCA said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Five men will have to pay more than £1 million between them for “reprehensively” betraying the interests of customers who went to them for financial advice, the City watchdog has said.

A tribunal upheld the decision of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to penalise the group of five, who were said to have cost pension savers about £50 million between them.

The five either acted dishonestly or recklessly when giving financial advice to more than 2,000 customers of their firms between 2013 and 2016, the tribunal found.

The customers had been referred to three financial advice firms by Hennessy Jones, a firm now known as Reditum Capital.

The FCA said that the three firms, which it regulates, broke rules by adopting a business model designed by Hennessy Jones, which was not authorised by the watchdog.

This model was intended to funnel the customers Hennessy Jones introduced to the three advice firms towards putting their pensions in high-risk investments that it stood to gain from.

There is no allegation of wrongdoing against Hennessy Jones.

“No reputable financial adviser should recommend that people put their entire pension savings in high-risk investments,” said Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA.

“Customers were misled into believing that they would get independent and impartial advice, but their interests were reprehensively betrayed in this case.

“This case also places firms’ relationships with unauthorised introducers in the spotlight.

“All firms should pay heed and scrutinise these relationships to ensure standards of integrity, due diligence and fair treatment of customers are uppermost.”

The tribunal said that three of the men had allowed their “instincts and values” to be overridden by a boom in business and the money that came in through the door.

The tribunal also upheld a ban on all five from engaging in activities regulated by the FCA.

The FCA said that the penalties are “very large” for the size of the financial advice companies that were involved.

This was due to the “scale of the shortcomings”, the watchdog said.

The 2,000 customers have been compensated by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

The PA news agency has tried to reach the men for comment.

