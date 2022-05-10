Bright weather means sweeter strawberries and 50% more than last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bright weather means sweeter strawberries and 50% more than last year

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 10:09 am
Fresh strawberries (PA)
Fresh strawberries (PA)

The British strawberry season has arrived early, with this year’s crop sweeter and up by 50% on this time last year due to the run of bright weather, producers say.

The fruit has ripened under approximately 166 hours of sunshine in April, 7% above the average for the month, industry body British Summer Fruits said.

This increased sunlight has resulted in a boost to the crop’s natural sugar content and means supermarket shelves will be filled with the fruit by the middle of this month, compared with June last year.

The brighter weather also means there are predicted to be 50% more strawberries – a mix of glasshouse-grown and naturally on table tops in polytunnels – available next week compared to the same period last year, when the season was delayed by cold weather.

The news will also be particularly welcome for those planning to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, when the Bank Holiday is forecast to see 5,000 tonnes of British strawberries bought that week.

Rupert Carter, technical director of producer WB Chambers Farms, said: “We have enjoyed bright days this spring coupled with cool nights, which allows strawberry plants to rest well and put their energy gained during the day into producing high natural sugars overnight.

“This process makes the berries sweeter and is one of the main reasons for such good tasting fruit.”

British Summer Fruits chairman Nick Marston said: “It looks to be another fantastic year for British strawberries. However, rising energy and labour costs are presenting real challenges for UK berry growers.

“Despite these challenges, British strawberries remain a true success story. The UK is totally self-sufficient in strawberries for the entire summer season which now runs from May to October as farms continue to advance growing techniques, such as large-scale glasshouse production for season extension. This allows us to offer shoppers locally-grown fresh berries for longer.”

Last year, Britons bought more than 87,000 tonnes of British strawberries.

The strawberry industry is now worth more than £769 million to the British economy, according to Kantar figures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal