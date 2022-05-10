New email security tool to keep out cyber criminals announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New email security tool to keep out cyber criminals announced

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 10:35 am
A phishing email from someone posing as the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), and asking recipients to donate money to a coronavirus fund, received on a laptop in London (PA)
A new online tool designed to help organisations check whether their email security is adequate has been launched by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

The Centre, which is a part of GCHQ, says the tool will help businesses identify any flaws or vulnerabilities in their email system so they can be fixed in order to keep out cyber attackers.

The tool has been announced on the first day of the NCSC’s annual CyberUK conference.

Called Email Security Check, it will analyse a user’s email domain and recommend any security measures to stop scammers and protect privacy.

The free online checker will require no sign-up or personal details to use.

It will work by looking up information about an email domain that is already publicly available and will check for security features which prevent cyber criminals from accessing private messages or abusing their email domain by spoofing it and sending out malicious emails pretending to be them.

“Email plays a central role in how organisations communicate every day so it’s vital that technical teams have measures in place to protect email systems from abuse,” Paul Maddinson, NCSC director for national resilience and strategy, said.

“Our new Email Security Check tool helps users identify where they can do more to prevent spoofing and protect privacy and offers practical advice on how to stay secure.

“By following the recommended actions, organisations can help bolster their defences, demonstrate they taken security seriously, and make life harder for cyber criminals.”

The introduction of the new security measure comes after the NCSC revealed earlier on Tuesday that it had taken down a record 2.7 million online scams during 2021.

