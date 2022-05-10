Tesco Mobile ads banned for replacing expletives with food names

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tesco Mobile ads banned for replacing expletives with food names

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 12:04 am
Ads for Tesco Mobile have been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority for replacing expletives with food names (ASA/PA)
Ads for Tesco Mobile have been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority for replacing expletives with food names (ASA/PA)

Adverts for Tesco Mobile have been banned for replacing expletives with food names.

The national newspaper ads, Twitter post and outdoor posters used the words “shiitake” and “pistachio” as allusions to swear words in ways that “were likely to cause serious and widespread offence”, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled.

The paid-for Twitter post, seen in February, stated “What a load of shiit” in large text, with an image of a mushroom next to it.

The mushroom then rolled away to reveal the text “shiitake”, replacing “shiit”.

A line underneath read: “Did you know the big mobile networks are raising your bills?”

One of the Tesco Mobile ads banned by the ASA (ASA/PA)

Full-page newspaper ads featured the line “They’re taking the pistachio” in large text, followed by an image of a nut.

A digital outdoor poster stated “For f”, followed by three images of pasta, and the text “sake”. The three images of pasta then rolled away to reveal the text “For fettuccine’s sake”.

The ASA received 52 complaints that the ads were offensive because the words “shiitake”, “pistachio”, and “fettucine” alluded to an expletive.

Some complainants challenged whether the ads were appropriate for display where they could be seen by children.

Tesco Mobile said it had not used any offensive words or imagery and, as such, believed the ads were unlikely to cause serious or widespread offence.

The ASA said the words alluded to were “so likely to offend that they should not generally be used or alluded to in advertising, regardless of whether they were used in a tongue-in-cheek manner”.

The watchdog added: “Whilst we considered the word ‘fettucine’ not to be closely linked to the expletive, we considered that people would interpret the phrase ‘for f sake’ … to allude specifically to the phrase ‘for f***’s sake’.

“We considered that ‘f***’ was a word so likely to offend that it should not generally be used or alluded to in advertising.”

The ASA said it was also likely that parents would want their children to avoid these expletives, or obvious allusions to them.

It ruled that the ads must not appear again, adding: “We told Tesco Mobile to avoid using words or phrases which were likely to cause serious offence by, for example, avoiding references to expletives.”

A Tesco Mobile spokeswoman said: “We’re really sorry for any offence caused. We know the frustration that consumers face when they notice their mobile phone bill has gone up mid-contract and we were reflecting their frustration – and ours – in these ads.

“We’re proud to offer our mobile customers supermarket value, and so we used a play on words relating to food products.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal