Nearly one in five people ‘have lost sleep over surging prices’

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 12:04 am
Nearly one in five people have lost sleep over surging prices in recent months, according to Shawbrook Bank (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nearly one in five (18%) people have lost sleep over surging prices in recent months, a survey has found.

And a quarter (25%) said managing their finances is the leading cause of stress at the moment, according to Shawbrook Bank.

Almost nine in 10 (86%) people worry about the cost-of-living crisis – and one in 10 (10%) reported seeing their monthly expenses on basic items rise by more than £300.

A fifth (20%) have already had to dip into savings and a similar proportion (19%) worry they will have to do so in the near future.

Nearly three in 10 (28%) have cut back on spending and reviewed their budgets, the survey of 1,500 people found.

Sally Conway, head of consumer communications at Shawbrook Bank, said: “If you’re experiencing stress as a result of financial difficulties it’s more important than ever to fully understand your situation.

“Creating a budget can help you to get a better control of your finances. Review your incomings and outgoings with a fine tooth comb and don’t forget to factor in allowances for paying off debts or savings.

“Be realistic and make sure your spending plan is achievable. Take time to plan out your spending and identify where you can make savings before you commit to your budget.”

She added: “If you are struggling in the current climate and you’re worried about the ongoing impact, it’s a good idea to talk about your situation.

“Speak to your bank and find out how they can support you. Although speaking with friends and family is a great way to deal with the emotional impact, it could be useful to reach out to a free money advice service, such as the Citizens Advice, for some extra guidance.

“Not only can they offer hints and tips on budgeting, but they can also support you with managing any debt. Our research shows people are turning to these services already, as well as reviewing budgets, and if you’re in a similar position please do seek out support.”

