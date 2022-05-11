Fall in death rate drives ‘weak’ performance at funeral giant Dignity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fall in death rate drives ‘weak’ performance at funeral giant Dignity

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 10:17 am
Funeral operator Dignity has been affected by lower death levels (PA)
Funeral firm Dignity has reported a “weak” performance over the past three months after a “drop in the death rate”.

Shares in the business slumped after it said UK deaths in the three months to March were below their average over the past five years as Covid-19-related deaths reduced.

It said death numbers tumbled by 19% to 166,000 over the quarter.

As a result, underlying revenues fell by 22% to £73.9 million, compared with the same period last year, while underlying operating profits slid 67% to £9 million.

Dignity said its performance was also affected by lower average revenues per funeral after the company reduced its pricing in September 2021 amid scrutiny over the sector by regulators.

Nevertheless, the company grew its market share in funerals and cremations, it said.

It comes after the firm sealed an agreement with its bondholders earlier this year to waive the financial covenants on its bonds.

Gary Channon, chief executive of Dignity, said: “Whilst the impact of the pandemic has made year-on-year comparisons difficult, the early signs of our new strategy are coming through.

“Increased competitiveness is showing up in across-the-board growth in market share at the cost of average revenue per funeral.

“The combined effect of the drop in the death rate following the pandemic during a time of strategic change for the group is what we were protecting against when we sought and agreed the deal with our bondholders.

“That gives us the ability to pursue the right long-term strategy whatever happens to the death rate this year.”

Shares in the company were 8.2% lower at 459p in early trading.

