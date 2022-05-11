Lawyers launch bid to recover ‘hundreds of millions’ for energy customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Lawyers launch bid to recover ‘hundreds of millions’ for energy customers

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 4:39 pm
Energy companies might have overpaid for their electricity cables between 1999 and 2009, with the costs passed on to customers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lawyers are trying to recoup hundreds of millions of pounds for energy customers who lost out because of the dealings of several cable sellers.

They have filed a class action lawsuit hoping to prove that households overpaid for their energy.

In 2014, the European Commission found that several companies which sold high voltage and underwater electricity cables between 1999 and 2009 had been running a nearly worldwide cartel.

It meant that energy companies in Britain overpaid for their cables, costs that were ultimately passed on to customers.

Lawyers from Scott + Scott have been instructed by Clare Spottiswoode, who was head of regulator Ofgas in the 1990s.

“Domestic electricity customers in Great Britain paid inflated energy bills for many years through no fault of their own,” Ms Spottiswoode said.

“This is manifestly unfair. Without collective proceedings like this, UK consumers would have no reasonable way of recovering damages for the harm suffered by serious anti-competitive practice further up the supply chain.”

James Hain-Cole, from Scott + Scott, said: “This is a complex and meticulous claim, bringing together some of the foremost lawyers, economists and industry experts in the field. We are highly confident in the strength of our case.”

The case will be taken to the Competition Appeal Tribunal, and anyone who has been a bill-payer in Britain since 2001 is eligible to be included in the suit.

Lawyers hope they can recoup hundreds of millions of pounds, but did not give a precise figure.

Ms Spottiswoode said: “I hope this will send a warning sign to any corporates who might contemplate anti-competitive behaviour in future and will recover appropriate redress for consumers who lost money as a result. I am fully confident in the importance and strength of this claim.”

Prysmian Group, which is named in the case, said: “Although we have not yet been served with any papers, we understand that an application to bring collective proceedings has been made to the Competition Appeal Tribunal in England.

“We note however that the tribunal’s permission is required before any collective proceedings can be brought.

“The application requests permission, which is subject to stringent requirements, and permission has not yet been granted.

“Against this background, it is premature to speculate at this stage.”

