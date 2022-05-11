London stocks rebound, but fall shy of last week’s close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London stocks rebound, but fall shy of last week’s close

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 5:39 pm
The FTSE 100 ended the day up 104.44 points, or 1.4%, at 7,347.66 points.(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A strong performance on Wednesday still left London’s top tier well short of where it started the week despite optimism driven by the City’s natural resource giants.

After gaining 104.44 points, or 1.4%, the FTSE 100 still only finished at 7,347.66, a good 40 points short of its close on Friday.

“Beleaguered stock markets have recovered to an extent this afternoon, following a slowing of US CPI (consumer prices index) growth, but concerns about further tightening remain,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

He said that the US Federal Reserve, led by Jerome Powell, will probably keep on hiking interest rates in a bid to dampen inflation.

“Jerome Powell has certainly been doing his best to fight inflation through higher rates, but comments from President Biden in the wake of inflation data shows that the administration expects the Fed to keep going in its quest to cool price growth,” he said.

“Some post-CPI dollar weakness is likely to give way to more upside for the greenback, at least until a global recession becomes a more distinct possibility.”

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said that this was feeding through to London.

“The weaker US dollar is giving commodity prices a lift, helping to underpin the basic resources and energy sectors, pushing the likes of Glencore, Rio Tinto, Shell, and BP to the top of the FTSE 100,” he said.

But the top mover on the FTSE was Compass Group, which rose 7.4% after beating expectations in the first half, upgrading its outlook for the full year, and – to add a cherry on top – announcing a half-billion-pound share buyback.

The price of Brent crude oil jumped 4.7% to 107.28 dollars per barrel, while sterling fell 0.15% and 0.09% against the dollar and euro.

But at the end of the day, one pound could buy 1.2322 dollars or 1.1688 euros.

European markets were even more buoyant than the FTSE. The Dax in Frankfurt closed up 2.1%, while Paris’s Cac 40 gained 2.3%.

On Wall Street shortly after markets closed in Europe, the S&P 500 was up 0.7% and the Dow Jones up 0.9%.

In other company news, shares in Tui gained 5.7% as the holiday seller said it might return to profit this year as bookings for summer are strong.

The business said that customers have already booked 85% of the trips they bought in the summer of 2019, before the pandemic struck and left much of its business stranded.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Compass Group, up 116.5p to 1,694p, Prudential, up 59.2p to 942.2p, Pershing Square, up 115p to 2,585p, Glencore, up 20.5p to 476p, and Burberry, up 65.5p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 27p to 764.2p, Airtel Africa, down 5p to 135.6p, AstraZeneca, down 220p to 10,026p, Bunzl, down 63p to 2,905p, and Admiral Group, down 43p to 2,236p.

