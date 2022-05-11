Charities address ‘concerning’ reports that HFSS promotions ban could be delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Charities address ‘concerning’ reports that HFSS promotions ban could be delayed

By Press Association
May 11, 2022, 6:11 pm
Undated handout file photo issued by Andrew Beer of eggs and other Easter chocolates on display (Andrew Beer/PA)
Undated handout file photo issued by Andrew Beer of eggs and other Easter chocolates on display (Andrew Beer/PA)

Charities have reacted with concern to reports that the Government could be set to backtrack on plans for a crackdown on unhealthy food promotions.

Reports suggest the Government is considering delaying the planned ban on promotions such as buy-one-get-one-free (Bogof) offers and extra free deals on HFSS products, those high in fat, salt and sugar.

The new measures, part of the wider Obesity Strategy, are due to come into force in October, when they are likely to coincide with another huge rise in energy costs.

Commenting on the speculation, Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) chief executive James Lowman said: “Our members are telling us that customers are watching every penny, so now is not the time to put new legislation in place that makes feeding families more expensive.

“Scrapping the ban on ‘buy-one-get-one’ deals and other promotions would help retailers to deliver value for customers in stores.

“We are also urging the Government to rethink whether to continue with location restrictions.

“These measures are complex, unnecessary and expensive to implement, and retailers tell us that they cannot just absorb the cost as they are dealing with increased costs in every area of their businesses.”

However Barbara Crowther, of Sustain’s Children’s Food Campaign, said she was “deeply worried” at the suggestion of any delay.

She said: “There’s been a 57% increase in food insecurity in the last three months and we urgently need the Government to find practical solutions to support families during the cost-of-living crisis, such as expanding free school meals eligibility, for example.

“We are deeply worried that instead, the Government may be considering delays to measures to ban junk food multi-buys that have been described as ‘immoral’ in the past because they don’t save people money at all.

“Evidence shows they lead to spending more on, less healthy food, increasing risks of diet-related diseases and adding long-term cost and pressure for our NHS.

“The Department of Health recently reconfirmed the Government’s commitment to drive forward regulation on high fat, salt and sugar foods, whilst industry has been investing significant time and money in preparing for them, including switching to straightforward price discounts that are more honest and better value.

“We call on the Government not to backtrack or play politics with children’s health, but to stand by its own obesity strategy and focus on more effective measures to address the cost-of-living crisis.”

Picture posed by a model standing on scales (Chris Radburn/PA)
Picture posed by a model standing on scales (Chris Radburn/PA)

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “We’re picking up on incredibly concerning remarks from Conservative MPs suggesting the UK Government might delay planned restrictions on volume-based price promotions of less healthy food and drink in England.

“This is one of the policies critical to reducing obesity, the second biggest preventable cause of cancer.

“At a time when people have less money in their pockets, Bogof or volume-based price promotions increase the amount people spend by 20%, because they buy more than they intended to and cause impulse buying of unhealthy foods.

“Delaying this evidence-based measure would be delaying progress in helping people maintain a healthy weight and risks exacerbating health inequalities.

“With a new 10-year cancer plan on the horizon, the Government must show bold leadership if people with cancer are to see the progress they deserve.”

The Department of Health said it had no comment on the reports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal