Average premiums for home insurance drop to lowest level in four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Average premiums for home insurance drop to lowest level in four years

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 12:04 am
The February storms will lead to insurers paying out about £500 million to customers (Danny Lawson/PA)
The February storms will lead to insurers paying out about £500 million to customers (Danny Lawson/PA)

Average home insurance costs have dropped over the past year, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The price fall may give a bit of relief to households who are grappling with the soaring costs of many other bills.

In the first quarter of 2022, the average price paid for buildings insurance was £225, according to the ABI. This was a 7% annual fall and the lowest average price since the ABI started collecting this data back in 2012.

The average price paid for contents insurance, at £114, fell by 11% annually. Like buildings cover, this stands at its lowest since ABI started collecting the data.

For combined buildings and content insurance, the average premium was £307, down 2% over the past year and the lowest level in four years.

Laura Hughes, the ABI’s manager, general insurance, said: “Many households struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis, will be reassured that the cost of protecting their home and their possessions has remained competitive, despite the increasing costs of construction materials and labour.

“The recent storms in February, which it is estimated will lead to insurers paying out £500 million to affected customers, are a dramatic reminder of the vital financial protection home insurance provides against unexpected and costly events.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal