‘Wake-up call’ for pension holders as thousands face potential tax charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘Wake-up call’ for pension holders as thousands face potential tax charges

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 6:03 am
Thousands of pension savers potentially face tax charges as they have more than the lifetime allowance sitting in their personal pensions, figures obtained by InvestingReviews.co.uk indicate (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Thousands of pension savers potentially face tax charges as they have more than the lifetime allowance sitting in their personal pensions, figures obtained by InvestingReviews.co.uk indicate (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Thousands of pension savers potentially face tax charges as they have more than the lifetime allowance sitting in their personal pensions, figures indicate.

Around 2,300 people have been paying into personal pension schemes exceeding the lifetime allowance of £1,073,100, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) data.

InvestingReviews.co.uk obtained the figures from HMRC following a freedom of information (FOI) request.

The figures also show that around 100 people have been actively contributing into funds worth £4 million-plus.

The data covers the tax year ending April 2020 and specifically covers active contributions being made into certain pensions during that tax year, so the figures will not be fully complete.

The lifetime allowance is the maximum amount of pension saving subject to tax relief that a person can build up over their lifetime.

The rate of tax paid on pension savings above the lifetime allowance depends on how the money is paid. It can be as much as 55% if it is taken as a lump sum.

Experts have warned that people may find themselves sleepwalking into tax charges and some may want to consider alternative savings options, such as Isas.

InvestingReviews.co.uk chief executive Simon Jones said: “These numbers should serve as a huge wake-up call for pension holders across the country.

“With the taxman poised to swoop on anyone breaching the lifetime allowance, it’s never been more important for people to plan ahead and see how they can avoid losing big chunks of their retirement pots.”

People usually pay tax if their pension pots are worth more than the lifetime allowance. They will receive a statement from their pension provider saying how much tax they owe.

The amount that counts towards the allowance depends on the type of pension pot someone has, and if they are in more than one pension scheme they should factor in all the schemes they belong to.

In some cases, savers with funds above £1,073,100 may not be subject to a lifetime allowance charge.

The lifetime allowance has been reduced over time, and people may be able to apply to protect their lifetime allowance from the reduction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal