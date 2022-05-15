30% of homes let in London this year ‘have gone to tenants from outside capital’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
30% of homes let in London this year ‘have gone to tenants from outside capital’

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Houses in north London. Three in every 10 homes let in London this year so far have gone to people who were previously living outside the capital, according to Hamptons (Yui Mok/PA)
Three in every 10 homes let in London this year so far have gone to people who were previously living outside the capital, research has found.

Some 30% of these properties have gone to tenants who were previously living elsewhere, according to sales and letting agent Hamptons.

It is the highest figure in at least a decade and compares to a five-year pre-Covid pandemic average of 23%, the report said.

The trend marks a sharp reversal compared with 2020, when just 12% of London tenants came from outside the city. During lockdown, many renters moved back in with parents or to more affordable or more rural areas.

The majority (55%) of tenants recently moving into London came from the surrounding Home Counties – locations including Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey.

The locations tenants are most likely to leave for London in 2022 include Wokingham, Hertsmere, Epping Forest, Epsom and Ewell, Hart, St Albans, Southend-on-Sea, Elmbridge, West Berkshire and Guildford, Hamptons said.

There is also a trend of fewer tenants moving from northern cities to London, which has shortened the average distance travelled by a tenant moving to the capital.

The average tenant moving to London moved 36 miles this year, down from 45 miles in 2019 and 50 miles a decade ago.

Despite the resurgence in tenants moving from outside London, fewer are moving primarily for work.

Just 31% of moves into London so far this year were primarily because of work, compared with an average of 40% in 2019, Hamptons said.

Instead, tenants were increasingly likely to move to study or because they had sold their home or due to a change in family circumstances.

Those making the move to London may find they need to have deep pockets as they are faced with rapidly rising rental prices.

The average London rent has rocketed by 12.3% annually to stand at £1,886 in April. In inner London, rents have soared by 22.1% annually to stand at £2,513 on average.

The figures came from Hamptons’ analysis of data from Countrywide, a network of estate agents which includes Hamptons.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “Tenants are returning to the bright lights of the city, and this is driving rental growth to record highs.

“The rise of remote working means that fewer tenants are moving to the capital specifically for work.

“In fact, a growing number of tenants choosing to live in London are working fully remotely and could live nearly anywhere in the country.

“The footloose nature of many jobs today means that it will be culture and lifestyle rather than employment that becomes the capital’s biggest draw.

“The current pace of London rental growth is predominantly down to the capital playing catch-up with the rest of the country.

“Today, the average rent in London stands 103% above the average outside the capital.

“While this gap is up from 96% a year ago, it remains below the 120% to 130% pre-Covid premium which has been eroded by strong rental growth outside the capital in recent years.

“But the current pace of rental growth in London is likely to push the premium closer to its pre-Covid level inside two years.”

