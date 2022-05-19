HomeServe agrees £4bn takeover by Canadian investment group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

HomeServe agrees £4bn takeover by Canadian investment group

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 9:20 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 10:22 am
Home repairs and emergency services group HomeServe has agreed a £4.1 billion takeover by a Canadian investment group (Alamy/PA)
Home repairs and emergency services group HomeServe has agreed a £4.1 billion takeover by a Canadian investment group (Alamy/PA)

Home repairs and emergency services group HomeServe has agreed a £4.1 billion takeover by a Canadian investment group.

Brookfield Asset Management will pay £12 a share for HomeServe, which is one of the largest home emergency firms in the UK and also has growing international operations.

It will bring an end to HomeServe’s 18 years as a listed company and also marks one of the biggest deals for a public UK company so far this year.

The deal price marks a 71% premium on HomeServe’s closing share price on March 23, before Brookfield first approached the group.

HomeServe was founded in 1993 by chief executive Richard Harpin as a joint venture with South Staffordshire Water and went on to list in 2004.

Mr Harpin still owns a 7.4% stake in the business, which means the sale is set to boost his personal fortune by around £300 million.

His wife is also understood to own a further 4.8% shareholding in the group.

The group said Brookfield’s deal “recognises the quality of our business, our people and our future growth potential, and allows shareholders to realise their investment at an attractive valuation”.

Mr Harpin said: “Since HomeServe was founded in 1993 with just £500,000 of capital from South Staffordshire Group, the company has gone from strength to strength and now operates in 10 countries with a workforce of around 9,000 employees.”

He added: “I am proud of the company we have built and am delighted that Brookfield is committed to providing long-term capital and global expertise.”

HomeServe offers household repair, maintenance and installation services for systems such as plumbing and heating across the UK, as well as in the United States and Europe.

The group also provides a range of insurance products.

Sam Pollock, managing partner and chief executive of Brookfield Infrastructure, said: “Richard and the team share Brookfield’s vision for the future of residential infrastructure, making Brookfield the ideal partner to scale the business internationally and across new product offerings.”

