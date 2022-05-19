Waste merger could push up council tax bills, competition watchdog warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Waste merger could push up council tax bills, competition watchdog warns

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 2:06 pm
Veolia is one of the biggest waste management companies in the world. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Veolia is one of the biggest waste management companies in the world. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Council tax bills might go up if the proposed tie-up between two of the biggest waste and water companies in the UK is allowed to go ahead, officials have said.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was worried that if the two companies were not competing, councils and businesses could face higher bills.

It puts a potentially very big hurdle in place for France’s Veolia, which won out after a tough takeover battle with its compatriot and long-term rival Suez.

The two companies agreed to merge a year ago in a nearly 13 billion euro (£11bn) deal.

But they are so dominant in the UK that the competition watchdog might step in to block the deal.

“We all use waste and recycling services in some way, so it’s vital that these markets are competitive and provide good value for money,” said Stuart McIntosh, chairman of the CMA group that looked into the deal.

“This is all the more important at a time when local authority budgets are already stretched and waste management services have to evolve to help achieve Net Zero targets.”

The CMA had a look at eight different markets where the companies compete, and it found concerns over the merger in all but one of them.

This could make the councils pay more or get lower quality services, which will have knock-on impacts on taxpayers and businesses all over the UK.

“We’ve heard from a number of customers, including local authorities, who are concerned that this merger could reduce competition in markets where choice is already limited, leading to higher prices or poorer services,” Mr McIntosh said.

“We share those concerns and want to make sure that commercial customers and councils don’t get a worse deal – leaving taxpayers to foot the bill at a time when household budgets are already under huge pressure.”

The CMA found concerns in waste collection, waste sorting, incineration plants, and wastewater treatment, among others.

The companies have until June 9 to respond to the provisional findings, and a final report from the CMA will come in July.

Veolia has been contacted for comment.

