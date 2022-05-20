House prices could fall as cost of living bites, Nationwide says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
House prices could fall as cost of living bites, Nationwide says

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 9:24 am
Nationwide said its mortgage book has boomed in the last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Building society Nationwide has warned that house prices might begin to slide later this year as budgets are put under pressure by the rising cost of living.

The firm said that while house prices have been increasing at double-digit rates so far this year, they could start falling again.

“Higher property prices and interest rates, together with steep increases in the cost of living, mean housing has become less affordable and we expect housing market activity to slow and the rate of house price growth to moderate in the coming quarters,” it said in an update on Friday.

“There is a risk of a downward movement in house prices, given the pressure on household budgets.”

Inflation reached a 40-year high in the year to April, hitting 9% as measured by the Consumer Prices Index.

Although unemployment remains low, this is still squeezing household budgets very hard, especially among those on lower incomes who were unable to save, or saved less, during the pandemic.

“We will continue to plan for geopolitical risks and economic pressures arising directly and indirectly from the war in Ukraine, notably the rising energy bills and inflation, which are intensifying pressure on household budgets, which are already under strain,” said chairman Kevin Parry.

“Given our financial strength, we are well-positioned to manage these impacts, as well as to evolve our services to meet our members’ changing needs.”

The company said that it had nearly doubled its pre-tax profit to £1.6 billion, on underlying income of £3.9 billion, up 18%.

The company’s mortgage lending grew by £6.9 billion due to the low interest rates and strong housing market.

The business also announced that new chief executive Debbie Crosbie, who was revealed as the new boss in December, will start the role on June 2.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “Although these results represent strong growth year-on-year, Crosbie has a difficult task on her hands as Nationwide prepares for a series of headwinds from the cost-of-living crisis, spiralling inflation, a peaking housing market and the deteriorating economic outlook.”

