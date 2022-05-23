Ted Baker picks suitor, but reveals private equity bidder bows out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ted Baker picks suitor, but reveals private equity bidder bows out

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 9:02 am
Fashion chain Ted Baker has picked a preferred bidder as it presses ahead with sale plans, but revealed private equity suitor Sycamore has pulled out of the running (PA)
Fashion chain Ted Baker has picked a preferred bidder as it presses ahead with sale plans, but revealed private equity suitor Sycamore has pulled out of the running (PA)

Fashion chain Ted Baker has picked a preferred bidder as it presses ahead with sale plans, but revealed private equity suitor Sycamore has pulled out of the running.

The retailer, which has nearly 400 locations, said its chosen bidder would now go through the books as part of a so-called confirmatory due diligence process, which is set to take several weeks.

Ted Baker stressed there was still “no certainty that an offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made”.

It did not give a reason for the decision by Sycamore Partners to bow out.

Ted Baker launched a formal sale process last month after Sycamore had made a series of approaches for the brand and following interest from a number of other interested buyers.

The third approach by Sycamore valued Ted Baker at around £254 million.

The company closed trading on Friday at 139.2p a share, valuing Ted Baker at around £257 million.

It represents a significant fall from the company’s peak, when it was valued at around £1.5 billion.

Ted Baker was among luxury retailers hammered by the pandemic, but it had also gone into Covid in a weak spot following years of decline and is in the middle of a plan to revamp the business.

Most notably, founder and chief executive Ray Kelvin stepped away from his position after accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Kelvin, who denies the allegations, is still a shareholder in the business, which he set up in 1988 in Glasgow.

Its shares have rallied this year on the bid interest and were up another 2% in morning trading on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal