Moonpig snaps up gift experience firm Buyagift for £124m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Moonpig snaps up gift experience firm Buyagift for £124m

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 9:12 am
Moonpig has acquired Buyagift (Moonpig/PA)
Moonpig has acquired Buyagift (Moonpig/PA)

Moonpig Group has announced a £124 million takeover deal for gift experience firm Buyagift.

Shares in the company leapt higher in early trading as investors appeared to welcome the move.

The online greetings card specialist said the move to buy Buyagift’s parent business Smartbox Group UK, which also owns fellow brand Red Letter Days, will help accelerate its growth strategy.

Nickyl Raithatha, chief executive of Moonpig, said the company has “significant potential” for cross-selling between Buyagift and Moonpig.

Buyagift has a base of 3.3 million customers but Moonpig said it will be able to grow this by incorporating it further within its own customer audience.

Moonpig told shareholders that it expects to accelerate Buyagift’s revenues for the current year as a result.

In the latest financial year, Buyagift reported unaudited revenues of £44 million and earnings before tax and interest of £14 million.

The deal is expected to complete by the end of July this year.

Mr Raithatha said: “There is strong strategic rationale for the transaction, and compelling financial benefits.

“Buyagift is profitable and highly cash generative, with a proven track record of strong growth and we are excited by the ways that we can further transform the business using the group’s proven playbook.

“We see significant potential for the cross-selling of gifting experiences to Moonpig Group’s loyal customers.

“We look forward to working with the Buyagift team to deliver an enhanced proposition for our customers and to create value for our shareholders.”

Moonpig held firm on its existing profit targets for the current financial year and said it expects annual revenues to increase to £350 million.

Shares in the company climbed by 11.7% to 262.5p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal