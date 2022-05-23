Duke of Westminster’s Grosvenor swings back to profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duke of Westminster’s Grosvenor swings back to profit

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 11:26 am
Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster (Oli Scarff/PA)
Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster (Oli Scarff/PA)

Grosvenor, the property giant owned by the Duke of Westminster, jumped back to a profit last year as returning shoppers, tourists and office workers helped drive its recovery.

The company, which also has investments in food and agriculture tech, reported a £437.5 million pre-tax profit in 2021 after tumbling to a £322.8 million loss in the previous year.

Grosvenor said a partial recovery in economic conditions and loosening of pandemic restrictions pushed its property revenues higher.

The group revealed that revenue profit, the company’s preferred metric, for its city centre property activities more than doubled to £99.7 million for the year.

Mark Preston, chief executive of the business, said: “Despite ongoing restrictions and lockdowns remaining a feature across our markets, decisive action in response, coupled with an improving economic environment, helped us achieve a significantly improved financial performance compared to the previous year.

“This reignited activity went hand in hand with a continued commitment to supporting and finding new ways to help our tenants, get closer to our customers, and to assist the wider communities of which we are a part.”

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s ONE shopping centre.

As a result of the improvement in performance, the group returned its dividend for the duke and his family to levels from before the pandemic, with the board making a £47.8 million payout last year.

The boss highlighted that the firm is investing more internationally as it seeks to diversify its portfolio to keep it more robust.

Mr Preston added: “While we are optimistic about the western world’s economic rebound from the pandemic, the economic threats posed by the war in Ukraine, high inflation, high levels of debt and slowing growth in China make us cautious about the general outlook.”

It comes days after the Duke of Westminster and his family featured in 13th place in the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK’s wealthiest people.

