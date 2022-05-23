Wedding guests expecting to spend more this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wedding guests expecting to spend more this year

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 3:58 pm
People attending weddings this year expect to spend more than those in 2021, according to American Express (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People attending weddings this year expect to spend more than those in 2021, a survey has found.

On average, this year’s wedding guests predict they will fork out £883, up from £847 among those attending weddings last year, according to American Express.

The total includes costs such as accommodation, travel, outfits and hair, beauty and grooming.

A third (33%) of those planning to spend more this year said this is because they want to celebrate with friends and family they have seen less of due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests typically expect to spend £119 on hair, beauty and grooming this year, which is £35 more than the £84 people typically said they would spend last year.

People also typically believe their outfits will set them back £159 this year, up by £29 compared with an average spend of £130 in 2021.

Accommodation costs are expected to hit £154 on average this year, up from £118 in 2021.

With petrol and other transport costs having increased, the estimated cost of travelling to the wedding celebrations this year was typically put at £160, up from £137 in 2021.

While the pandemic has meant many people had smaller weddings than they were expecting, nearly half (46%) of those surveyed said they expect weddings to continue to be smaller and more intimate even though restrictions have been lifted.

Those attending a wedding this year estimate there will be 66 guests, on average. Only one in six (16%) estimate there to be more than 100 guests at weddings they are attending this year.

– Some 2,000 people were surveyed in April.

