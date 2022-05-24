Wagamama owner braces for food costs to soar by 10%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Wagamama owner braces for food costs to soar by 10%

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 9:12 am
The owner of restaurant chain Wagamama has warned its annual food costs are set to jump by up to 10% (PA)
The owner of restaurant chain Wagamama has warned its annual food costs are set to jump by up to 10% (PA)

The owner of restaurant chains Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s has warned its annual food costs are set to jump by up to 10% this year as it battles soaring inflation.

The Restaurant Group (TRG) said it was braced for food and drink costs to rise by around 9% to 10% over its full-year, up sharply from around 5% at the time of its full-year results in March.

The group said it continues to work with supply chain partners to offset some of the higher costs but cautioned it “remains a volatile inflationary market”, with price pressures compounded by the war in Ukraine.

Ingredient prices have rocketed, with higher energy and fuel costs all pushing up the cost of food and drink.

But TRG said strong trading across its Wagamama and pubs businesses was helping mitigate soaring inflation, with like-for-like sales up 11% and 6% respectively versus 2019 pre-pandemic levels in the six weeks so far of its second quarter.

This is lower than the 18% and 12% sales growth respectively seen in the first quarter, when the temporary reduction in VAT helped flatter sales figures.

TRG said brands in its leisure arm matched wider market growth, with sales up 4% in the six weeks to May 15.

Its concessions sites have been slower to recover but it said the bounce-back was accelerating, with the decline in sales narrowing to 11% in the most recent six weeks from 26% in the first quarter.

TRG now expects sales from the division to reach at least £100 million in 2021-22, with all 41 sites in the arm trading once again by July.

TRG is set to open at least eight new Wagamama restaurants and three delivery kitchens over its full-year, while three new pubs are in the pipeline.

“The continued strength of trading of these businesses has reinforced our belief in their long-term roll-out potential,” the group said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal