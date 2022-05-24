Premium Bonds prize fund rate to increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premium Bonds prize fund rate to increase

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 10:56 am
NS&I’s Premium Bonds prize funds rate will become more generous, with savers having the chance to win an additional 1.4 million tax-free prizes each month (NS&I/PA)

NS&I’s Premium Bonds prize funds rate is to become more generous, with savers having the chance to win an additional 1.4 million tax-free prizes each month.

The Premium Bonds prize fund rate will increase from 1.00% to 1.40% from June 2022.

The odds of each £1 Premium Bond number winning a prize will improve from 34,500 to one to 24,500 to one.

The increased prize fund rate will see an estimated additional 1.4 million prizes paid out in the June draw.

The changes will mean that, for example, there will be an estimated 10 £100,000 prizes in June, up from six in May.

There will be an estimated 19 £50,000 prizes in June, up from 11 in May, and the estimated number of £10,000 prizes up for grabs will rise to 98 from 58.

The estimated number of £1,000,000 prizes will remain unchanged at two.

NS&I is backed by the Treasury and has a responsibility to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

Recent increases to the Bank of England base rate mean that some savings rates have been rising.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said: “Premium Bonds have offered the public an alternative way to save since they were first introduced in 1956, and next week marks 65 years since Ernie (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment) drew the first Premium Bonds prize winners.

“I’m delighted to see NS&I raise the prize fund rate on Premium Bonds, which will see an additional 1.4 million prizes worth £40 million being returned to savers each month – helping to put money in the pockets of the nation’s savers.”

NS&I chief executive Ian Ackerley said: “The new prize fund rate ensures that Premium Bonds are priced appropriately when compared to the interest rates offered by our competitors.

“It also ensures that we continue to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

“Premium Bonds customers will benefit from the chance to win a further 1.4 million tax-free prizes each month, as well as the peace of mind that customers get with 100% of their NS&I savings being backed by HM Treasury.”

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said of the announcement: “It was only right that rates rose to reflect market movements elsewhere.

“It’s welcome news for more than 21 million loyal savers who hold the bonds.

“They’re attracted by the chance of a life-changing win, the fact that prizes are tax-free and the fact that money in Premium Bonds is backed 100% by the Treasury. However, a competitive prize rate is the least they deserve.”

