Financial firms ‘face profit hit from climate change without effective action’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Financial firms ‘face profit hit from climate change without effective action’

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 12:35 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 12:46 pm
The Bank put the institutions through three different scenarios (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank put the institutions through three different scenarios (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England said lenders and insurers that do not respond effectively to climate risks could face major hits to their profits.

Officials said predictions varied across different financial institutions, but they could face a 10% to 15% drag on profits on average.

“Losses of this magnitude could make individual firms, and the financial system overall, more vulnerable to other future shocks,” the Bank said.

The findings were part of the Bank’s first biennial test on how 19 of the UK’s biggest banks and insurers will cope with the transition to a net-zero emissions economy.

It found that action now could reduce costs in the future.

But the firms will need to do more to understand the risk climate change poses to their business, the Bank found.

It warned of “notable data gaps” in their current understanding.

They are likely to be able to absorb the costs of the climate transition, but some of this will probably be passed onto customers, the Bank said.

“Projections of climate losses are uncertain. Scenario analysis in this area is still in its infancy and there are several notable data gaps,” it added.

“UK banks and insurers have made progress but still need to do much more to understand and manage their exposure to climate risks.”

Sam Woods, deputy governor for prudential regulation, said: “Recent events such as the war in Ukraine and rises in energy prices illustrate the challenges banks and insurers can face from changes in their operating environment.

“Today’s exercise explores how well they are equipped to manage the longer-term challenges from climate change, in the context of our financial stability objective.

“We find that they are likely to be able to absorb the climate costs which fall on them without material risks to solvency, but will face significant headwinds and, therefore, need to continue to invest in their ability to support the economy’s transition to net zero.”

The test ran several different scenarios, depending on how well the world reacts to limit climate change.

The “early action” scenario assumes the climate will heat up by only a little more than the limits set under the Paris Climate Agreement and then come back under control over time.

A second scenario sees global leaders wait for longer to respond, which causes policy measures to be more sudden and disorderly.

Because emissions will need to be slashed more rapidly, the UK will go into a short recession and employment rises to 8.5% under this scenario.

This could cost around £110 billion in losses.

Another scenario assumes that the world takes no additional action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]