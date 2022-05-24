On The Beach ‘cautious’ over demand for holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

On The Beach ‘cautious’ over demand for holidays

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 1:49 pm
Holiday firm On The Beach has said it is cautious despite recovering bookings (Steve Parsons/PA)
Holiday firm On The Beach has said it is cautious despite recovering bookings (Steve Parsons/PA)

Holiday firm On The Beach has warned it is still “cautious” about consumer demand despite reporting an upturn in holiday bookings.

The company saw shares slip on Tuesday after it told shareholders that the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on bookings is “currently unclear”.

On The Beach reported sales have been “resilient” so far over the past eight weeks, increasing 33% against pre-pandemic levels.

It added that it is optimistic about the recent relaxation of travel restrictions from the UK to Spain and its islands, which it said “should support a stronger late market”.

Shaun Morton, chief financial officer at the company, told the PA news agency that the group has seen “plenty” of short notice bookings from holidaymakers on the back of recovery confidence in travelling abroad.

“It has taken two years since Covid started for those confidence levels to really come back through so people are still really positive about this summer,” he said.

The company said its booked sales for the half-year to March grew 6% against pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

Meanwhile, total group revenues for the six-month period increased to £52.9 million from £4.4 million a year earlier.

On The Beach said its losses reduced to £7 million from £21.6 million in 2021.

Chief executive Simon Cooper said: “Whilst we have entered the second half with resilient sales, visibility of the near-term outlook for the UK outbound travel industry remains limited.

“Customers are typically booking holidays with shorter lead times and we believe we are yet to see the full impact of the escalating cost of living on bookings.

“Despite this, we remain confident that we have taken the right actions throughout the pandemic and we will continue to support our customers and staff as a priority.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal